Coronavirus

Authorities in Mexico use drones to enforce physical distancing amid coronavirus pandemic

When a crowd of people is spotted, an audio message directs people to disperse and stay home unless absolutely necessary.
MEXICO (KABC) -- In Mexico, where there are fewer than 10,000 total confirmed COVID-19 cases, authorities are using drones to enforce physical distancing measures.

In one city in Morelos, the police department customized 16 drones with police lights and loudspeakers to get the message across.

Authorities hope the friendly reminders will suffice in order to avoid large crowds and possible police confrontations.
