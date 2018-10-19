POLITICS

1M people in Los Angeles County still not registered to vote, registrar shows

EMBED </>More Videos

In Los Angeles County, there are 6.1 million people who are eligible to vote, but only 5.2 million have actually registered, according to the registrar recorder. (KABC)

By
PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --
In Los Angeles County, there are 6.1 million people who are eligible to vote, but only 5.2 million have actually registered, according to the registrar recorder.

"So we know there's about a million gap there," said Dean Logan, with the registrar office.

Those one million people still have time to register before the cut off day on Monday. Community engagement personnel from Alta Med healthcare providers in Commerce made a last pitch to people.

"I feel like I need my voice heard," Desiree Varela said.

So what makes 1 million people hold off? Dean Logan said there are questions, especially about millennials.

"It's not so much apathy. It's more about making that connection between voting, being meaningful, to other things that they're already doing in civic life, like volunteering and that type of thing," Logan said.

Another issue has a quick fix and it's knowing how to register. Potential voters can log on to lavote.net. There is also a link if anyone wants to verify their registration status.

"Make sure that we have your address right. Make sure that you know your polling place," Logan said.

In the last primary, a software glitch erased the name of 118,000 voters from the roster. Logan said that has been fixed. But what if there's another problem?

"Don't be turned away. You have the right to have that provisional ballot and to be sure that you have an opportunity to cast the ballot," he said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsvotingvote 2018voter infomationLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Caravan migrants break Guatemala border fence, rush Mexico
President Trump threatens Mexico over migrant caravan
OC DA's race grows more contentious
Lottery winner running for Congress in OC
More Politics
Top Stories
Caravan migrants break Guatemala border fence, rush Mexico
USC proposes $215M settlement in alleged gynecologist abuse
Saudi state-run news reports missing journalist killed in consulate after 'fight'
Small plane lands on freeway in San Diego County
CA ranks 3rd on list of least affordable states, analysis finds
'Baby Trump' balloon floats above downtown LA
Texas mom explains why she spanked teen who took BMW
Vince Vaughn pleads not guilty to DUI related charges
Show More
45 arrested in crackdown on Riverside County street gang
Long Beach man accused of sexually assaulting 4 women
Small brush fires erupt in LA, Ventura counties amid red flag warning
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash outside OC hospital
Chargers put finishing touches on plays before London game
More News