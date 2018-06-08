PRIMARY ELECTION

Los Angeles County launches independent review of error that left 118K voters' names off polling place rosters

EMBED </>More Videos

L.A. County is launching an independent review of the error that resulted in 118,000 voters' names being left off polling place rosters on Election Day. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles County is launching an independent review of the error that resulted in 118,000 voters' names being left off polling place rosters on the day of the California primary election.

L.A. County's chief information officer and auditor-controller will work with an independent third party to conduct the analysis and evaluation, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan's office said in a statement released on Friday.

MORE: 118K Los Angeles County voters' names not listed on polling place rosters due to printing error
EMBED More News Videos

Several members of the L.A. County Board of Supervisors expressed their disappointment with the election glitch in a Wednesday meeting.


A total of 1,530 voting locations were affected, and 118,522 voters' names were omitted from the lists, officials said earlier this week. The issue stemmed from an apparent printing error.

The registrar's statement said the county has "initiated a comprehensive action plan to identify, review and address the full scope and nature of what occurred."

"The magnitude of this situation and the impact on public trust and confidence in the elections process is of great concern," Logan said in the statement. "I believe it is critical to have an independent third-party assessment of the incidents and a comprehensive analysis with reported findings, recommendations and evaluation to bolster the security protocols employed in future elections and to provide a full explanation to our electorate, Board of Supervisors and stakeholders."

MORE: How to check status of your California primary provisional ballot

County officials said they are continuing to prioritize processing and counting provisional ballots cast by voters who were affected by the printing error.

According to the statement, county officials initiated the following actions following the election:

- Expediting the processing of provisional ballots cast by voters who appeared at their assigned polling place to vote and were not listed in the roster. Voters will be notified through letters and, where applicable, by email or automatic phone calls that their provisional ballot was received, processed and counted.

- Requested assistance from the Los Angeles County Chief Information Officer in the Office of the Chief Executive and the Auditor-Controller to bring in an independent third-party to conduct a detailed review of systems, procedures and verification of the roster print job to identify exactly what occurred and to identify corrective actions - technically and operationally.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicspoliticsprimary electionvotingelectionLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
How to check status of your CA primary provisional ballot
118K LA County voters' names not listed on polling place rosters
PRIMARY ELECTION
Review: Software issues caused name omissions from LA County polling rosters
New voting system approved by LA County Board of Supervisors
How to check status of your CA primary provisional ballot
Orange County primary results still being tallied
More primary election
POLITICS
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Biden on friendship with McCain: 'We're like two brothers'
Trump asks Pompeo to delay visit to North Korea
Family: John McCain to discontinue medical treatment
LA seeks injunction against DOJ over anti-gang program funding
More Politics
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News