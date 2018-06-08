LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Los Angeles County is launching an independent review of the error that resulted in 118,000 voters' names being left off polling place rosters on the day of the California primary election.
L.A. County's chief information officer and auditor-controller will work with an independent third party to conduct the analysis and evaluation, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan's office said in a statement released on Friday.
A total of 1,530 voting locations were affected, and 118,522 voters' names were omitted from the lists, officials said earlier this week. The issue stemmed from an apparent printing error.
The registrar's statement said the county has "initiated a comprehensive action plan to identify, review and address the full scope and nature of what occurred."
"The magnitude of this situation and the impact on public trust and confidence in the elections process is of great concern," Logan said in the statement. "I believe it is critical to have an independent third-party assessment of the incidents and a comprehensive analysis with reported findings, recommendations and evaluation to bolster the security protocols employed in future elections and to provide a full explanation to our electorate, Board of Supervisors and stakeholders."
County officials said they are continuing to prioritize processing and counting provisional ballots cast by voters who were affected by the printing error.
According to the statement, county officials initiated the following actions following the election:
- Expediting the processing of provisional ballots cast by voters who appeared at their assigned polling place to vote and were not listed in the roster. Voters will be notified through letters and, where applicable, by email or automatic phone calls that their provisional ballot was received, processed and counted.
- Requested assistance from the Los Angeles County Chief Information Officer in the Office of the Chief Executive and the Auditor-Controller to bring in an independent third-party to conduct a detailed review of systems, procedures and verification of the roster print job to identify exactly what occurred and to identify corrective actions - technically and operationally.