Politics

Anti-war protesters rally in downtown Los Angeles after Iranian general killed in US airstrike

By ABC7.com staff
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Hundreds of protesters rallied in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon, voicing their opposition to war with Iran days after a top Iranian military commander was killed in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad.

The ANSWER Coalition, Code Pink and Veterans for Peace organized the 1 p.m. rally at Pershing Square, calling for an end to economic sanctions on Iraq and an immediate withdrawal of U.S. troops from the Middle East.

"If Iran openly assassinated a top U.S. general and bragged about it, there is no question that the United States would initiate full scale war. Trump and the Pentagon have acted illegally, in violation of the Constitution, the War Powers Act and international law," said Brian Becker, ANSWER's national coordinator.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdowntown lalos angeleslos angeles countyprotestiraqu.s. & worldiran
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pilot dead after small plane crashes near 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita
Mother, adult son shot in Pomona after he tries to prevent robbery
Thousands in Baghdad mourn Iranian general killed by US
What Americans should know about US airstrike
LAPD on alert in wake of US airstrike that killed Iranian general
People across CA standing in line at DMV to get Real ID
Trump declares Iranian general's 'reign of terror' over
Show More
Fire twister caught on camera as Australian wildfires rage
Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing at DTLA restaurant
Man found fatally shot inside U-Haul truck in Moorpark
Lori Loughlin reportedly hires expert to prepare her for prison
'Just Mercy' focuses on attorney's fight for justice
More TOP STORIES News