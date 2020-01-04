Anti-war protesters rally in downtown Los Angeles after Iranian general killed in US airstrike

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Hundreds of protesters rallied in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon, voicing their opposition to war with Iran days after a top Iranian military commander was killed in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad.The ANSWER Coalition, Code Pink and Veterans for Peace organized the 1 p.m. rally at Pershing Square, calling for an end to economic sanctions on Iraq and an immediate withdrawal of U.S. troops from the Middle East."If Iran openly assassinated a top U.S. general and bragged about it, there is no question that the United States would initiate full scale war. Trump and the Pentagon have acted illegally, in violation of the Constitution, the War Powers Act and international law," said Brian Becker, ANSWER's national coordinator.