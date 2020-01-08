Politics

Army warns of fake military draft texts circulating this week

The United States Army is warning the public of fake texts alerting individuals that they were selected for a military draft.

The U.S. Army Recruiting Command said these texts have been circulating throughout the week amid fears of war with Iran after a U.S. airstrike killed the country's top general Qasem Soleimani.



"You'll be fined and sent to jail for minimum of 6 years if no reply," a screenshot of a fraudulent text message reads.

The Army also said if the United States were to authorize a draft, administration would be handled by the Selective Service System, not the Army's recruiting branch.

Congress and the president would first need to pass official legislation to enact a draft.

The Selective Service System then selects draftees using a lottery system, and even those chosen through the lottery are not automatically enlisted.

The U.S. has not enacted a draft since 1973 during the Vietnam War.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsmilitaryu.s. & worldscamarmyiran
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Iranian leader calls missile attacks 'slap' against America
Ukrainian plane crashes near Iran's capital, killing 176
California governor targets homeless crisis in budget, order
Sepulveda Basin encampment cleanup enters final phase
Man killed in Claremont hit-and-run; driver at large
Commercial airlines reroute flights to avoid Iran, Iraq airspace
USC program studies how to provide healthcare to homeless
Show More
NB 405 Freeway in Hawthorne reopens after fatal crash
Family of Timothy Dean to file civil suit against Ed Buck
Mock election prepares OC voters for new voting system
State Department official defends US airstrike during LA visit
What's causing Puerto Rico's earthquakes?
More TOP STORIES News