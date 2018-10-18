POLITICS

'Baby Trump' balloon makes West Coast debut at Politicon site in downtown Los Angeles

A balloon depicting President Donald Trump as a baby floated above downtown Los Angeles on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A giant balloon depicting President Donald Trump as an angry baby made its West Coast debut in downtown Los Angeles on Friday, the site of Politicon 2018.

The baby Trump balloon flew over the 110 and 10 freeway interchange outside of the Los Angeles Convention Center starting around 8 a.m. The baby balloon showed Trump in a diaper with a scowl on his face while holding a cellphone that he tweets from.

It's the fourth year for the political convention, which features politicians, pundits, celebrities and journalists from all sides of the political spectrum.

The balloon was inflated around 6 a.m.

Baby Trump first appeared in London over the summer during a protest over his visit. Crowdfunding raised thousands to get the balloon made for the event.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpbabyballoonlondonprotestu.s. & worldDowntown LALos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
President Trump threatens Mexico over migrant caravan
OC DA's race grows more contentious
Lottery winner running for Congress in OC
Are you registered to vote? Check here
Baby Trump balloon to make its debut at Politicon in DTLA
More Politics
Top Stories
2 small brush fires erupt in LA County amid red flag warning
VIDEO: OC deputy punches man repeatedly during arrest
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash outside OC hospital
Video shows hit-and-run vehicle that took life of beloved mother
Residents protest changes to Burbank Airport flight paths
Sheriff's deputy critically wounded in Adelanto shootout
Portland spoils LeBron's debut with 128-119 win over Lakers
OC DA's race grows more contentious
Show More
Santa Monica city employee arrested for alleged child molestation
VIDEO: Halloween decorations stolen from IE family's front porch
President Trump threatens Mexico over migrant caravan
Terranea resort in RPV facing sexual-harassment allegations
Alleged UCLA sex assault suspect sought by police
More News