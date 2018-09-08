POLITICS

Barack Obama speaks at Democratic rally in Anaheim, says midterms chance at political 'sanity'

EMBED </>More Videos

Barack Obama jumped back into campaign mode with a visit to Orange County, a once-solid Republican stronghold.

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
Barack Obama jumped back into campaign mode Saturday with a visit to Orange County, a once-solid Republican stronghold, touting Democratic congressional candidates and reminding voters of the stakes in the November elections.

The former president told a crowd of hundreds at the Anaheim Convention Center that "we're in a challenging moment" when enormous changes are taking place. "People feel unsettled, people feel scared" and they're worried about their children's future, he added.

Obama's afternoon remarks began with a bemusing anecdote about the time during his college years when he and some friends were ejected from Disneyland after they were seen smoking inside the park.

"This is a true story everybody. I was booted from the Magic Kingdom," Obama said to laughter.

Walt Disney Co. CEO Robert Iger later tweeted, referring to the ex-president: "He can always come back, as long as he doesn't smoke!"

Obama's remarks were delivered the day after his strongly worded critique of his successor in the White House, saying President Donald Trump was "capitalizing on resentments that politicians have been fanning for years."

Orange County Republican Party Chairman Fred Whitaker said earlier that Obama's visit represented a double-edged sword, noting that the GOP is fundraising off the appearance.

"Their base can go have a rally, but it gets my base more motivated," Whitaker said. "It works for me."

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Disneyland and ABC7.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsbarack obamaelectionselection 2018democratsAnaheimOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Obama heading to SoCal to campaign for Democrats in midterms
Confirmation likely after witnesses speak for, against Brett Kavanaugh
Former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos sentenced to 14 days in prison
Who is former Trump adviser George Papadopoulos?
More Politics
Top Stories
10-year-old girl dies in Cypress Park house fire; 6 others injured
2 suspects in Porsche arrested after chase in LA, Orange counties
Mac Miller dies in his Studio City home at age 26
Cardi B escorted out of NYFW party after lunging at Nicki Minaj
Taekwondo champ Steven Lopez receives permanent ban
Alleged Manhattan Beach flasher identified, arrested
Refugio oil spill: Texas company found guilty of 9 criminal charges
CA child, senior care operators accused of human trafficking ring
Show More
Obama heading to SoCal to campaign for Democrats in midterms
OC cities present plans toward helping homeless population
Rapper Post Malone involved in 2-vehicle crash in West Hollywood
Surprising signs of heart and lung problems
Delta Fire near Redding burns 24,000 acres, no containment
More News