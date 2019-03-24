Politics

Sen. Bernie Sanders holds rally in downtown LA in front of thousands of supporters

EMBED <>More Videos

Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders held a rally in downtown Los Angeles for the second of three campaign stops in the state.

By
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders held a rally in downtown Los Angeles for the second of three campaign stops in the state.

The rally in Grand Park attracted thousands of supporters.

The Vermont senator wants to regain his momentum in the state after finishing second to Hillary Clinton in California's 2016 Democratic Primary.

At the rally, he slammed President Donald Trump, calling him the most dangerous president in U.S. history.

He also criticized fossil fuel companies and economic conditions of younger generations.

"At a moment in history where we are seeing a huge explosion in technolog, and huge increases in worker productivity, we will no longer accept a situation in which the younger generation will have a lower standard of living than their parents," Sanders said.

The presidential candidate plans to hold a rally in San Francisco before wrapping up his campaign swing through the state.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
politicsdowntown lalos angeles countybernie sandersdemocrats2020 presidential electionelectionrally
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Gorman multi-vehicle pileup on 5 freeway leaves several injured
Protesters rally outside Rep. Ilhan Omar event in Woodland Hills
LA Marathon brings street closures, thousands of participants
Powerball: Winning numbers for tonight's $638.8M jackpot
Findings from Mueller investigation expected to be released soon
Arrest made after man shot at Metro station in East Hollywood
Stolen-vehicle suspect in custody after high-speed chase ends in Valencia
Show More
Family of man fatally shot by deputies after chase is suing LASD
Flight attendant, DACA recipient, detained by ICE on return to US
Suspect in custody after elderly woman kicked on subway
Passengers airlifted one by one from stranded cruise ship
Montclair driving instructor accused of sexually assaulting student
More TOP STORIES News