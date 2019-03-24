Sen. Bernie Sanders holds rally in downtown LA in front of thousands of supporters

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders held a rally in downtown Los Angeles for the second of three campaign stops in the state.The rally in Grand Park attracted thousands of supporters.The Vermont senator wants to regain his momentum in the state after finishing second to Hillary Clinton in California's 2016 Democratic Primary.At the rally, he slammed President Donald Trump, calling him the most dangerous president in U.S. history.He also criticized fossil fuel companies and economic conditions of younger generations."At a moment in history where we are seeing a huge explosion in technolog, and huge increases in worker productivity, we will no longer accept a situation in which the younger generation will have a lower standard of living than their parents," Sanders said.The presidential candidate plans to hold a rally in San Francisco before wrapping up his campaign swing through the state.