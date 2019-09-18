Beto O'Rourke makes campaign stop in LA, visits Skid Row

Politics

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke made a stop in Los Angeles, visiting downtown's Skid Row to discuss homelessness Tuesday.

The Texas politician criticized a potential initiative from President Donald Trump that would have local police take homeless people off the streets, and place them in federal housing far from where they have set up camp.

Trump has been an outspoken critic on homelessness in L.A. A new White House report suggests policing is being considered to address the problem.

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson is expected to visit L.A. Wednesday.

O'Rourke wants to invest $400 billion in housing and proposes the rich live next door to the poor.

"We're going to work with California, with the city of Los Angeles, with the city of San Francisco to make sure that there's inclusionary zoning," O'Rourke said.

On his fourth trip to California as a presidential candidate, O'Rourke also met with representatives of the cannabis industry and toured a women's shelter.
