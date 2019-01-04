President Donald Trump took the opportunity Friday to call out the state of California, Gov. Jerry Brown and Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom over the border wall."I said, 'Let's not do it in California, California always complains through their great governors. They're always complaining,'" Trump said at the White House. "I said, 'Let's not do it, let the governor ask us,' but we did it anyway because they really needed it. They were having tremendous problems, so we built a brand new wall in San Diego and its working really well."Trump and Brown have frequently traded barbs and not much is expected to change when Newsom takes office. He's also a vocal critic of the president.