POLITICS

'California always complains': President Trump calls out state's governors over border wall

EMBED </>More Videos

President Trump and Governor Brown have frequently traded barbs, and not much is expected to change when Gavin Newsom takes office. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump took the opportunity Friday to call out the state of California, Gov. Jerry Brown and Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom over the border wall.

"I said, 'Let's not do it in California, California always complains through their great governors. They're always complaining,'" Trump said at the White House. "I said, 'Let's not do it, let the governor ask us,' but we did it anyway because they really needed it. They were having tremendous problems, so we built a brand new wall in San Diego and its working really well."

Trump and Brown have frequently traded barbs and not much is expected to change when Newsom takes office. He's also a vocal critic of the president.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgovernment shutdownPresident Donald Trumpdemocratsrepublicansjerry browngavin newsomborder wallWashington D.C.California
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Trump threatens to keep the government shut down for year or longer
POLITICS
Ocasio-Cortez, criticized for dance video, responds with more dancing
IRS tax refunds could be delayed amid government shutdown
Democrats, Trump set weekend shutdown talks -- among aides
Rep. Tlaib ignites furor with profanity-laden pledge to impeach Trump
More Politics
Top Stories
Westlake District gas leak, explosion prompts evacuations
Chase suspect in custody after wild pursuit from IE to OC
Maywood teacher caught on video punching student pleads not guilty
Man killed after fight at Lancaster Jack in the Box ID'd
LA city attorney sues Weather Channel app over user data
Disneyland offering special 3-day tickets for SoCal residents
LAUSD, UTLA to meet Monday to avert strike
LAUSD teacher strike: Guide for parents
Show More
Pomona police investigating suspicious death
Man dies while visiting Yosemite National Park on Christmas Day
IRS tax refunds could be delayed amid government shutdown
Lake Elsinore prepares burn areas for rainstorms
LA District Attorney Jackie Lacey discusses murder law adjustment
More News