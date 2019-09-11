Politics

California lawmakers pass bill involving wages at Uber, other firms

Dozens of supporters of a measure to limit when companies can label workers as independent contractors circle the Capitol during a rally in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- California lawmakers have sent the governor a bill that would give new wage and benefit protections to workers at so-called gig economy companies such as Uber and Lyft.

The 56-15 Assembly vote Wednesday marked a victory for labor unions and a defeat for tech companies that vehemently oppose the proposal.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has already said he supports it.

If signed, the proposal could have national implications as politicians and businesses confront the changing nature of work in the so-called gig economy.

Most of the major Democratic presidential contenders urged California lawmakers to pass the bill that would make it harder for companies to classify workers as independent contractors.

While its impact on gig economy companies has drawn most of the attention, it would affect a wide array of industries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicslyfteconomyubercalifornia
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
California Senate approves bill regulating gig economy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pepperdine to honor 9/11 victims with ceremony amid Waves of Flags
18 years later, America vows to 'never forget' 9/11
Triple shooting inside Northridge home prompts massive response from police
Student with special needs dies after golf cart crash at O.C. high school
Oil tycoon T. Boone Pickens dies at age 91
Dodgers clinch NL West with win over Orioles
Acting Philly police commissioner apologizes for racially insensitive T-shirt about LAPD
Show More
Photos: 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center
Trump officials get firsthand look at LA's homeless crisis
Driver who nearly hit child with car in viral video arrested
Arroyo Fest could return in 2020, bringing 'open street' event to 110 FWY in Pasadena
Manhattan Beach's ocean water turns red
More TOP STORIES News