California legislators revive 100 percent clean energy proposal

California lawmakers revived a long-delayed proposal for the state to generate 100 percent of its energy from carbon-free sources by 2045. (KABC)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) --
A California State Assembly panel on Tuesday revived a long-delayed proposal for the state to generate 100 percent of its energy from carbon-free sources by 2045.

If passed, it will be another step California has taken toward fighting climate change with renewable energy.

The process would happen in three stages.

The current requirement of 50 percent would go up to 60 percent by 2030.

The full Assembly must still vote.

Critics say this could raise energy prices and drive businesses out of state.
