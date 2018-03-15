POLITICS

California Senate appoints first undocumented immigrant to state post

EMBED </>More Videos

The California state Senate appointed its first ever undocumented immigrant for a state post Wednesday. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The California state Senate appointed its first ever undocumented immigrant for a state post Wednesday.

Attorney and immigrant rights activist Lizbeth Mateo, 33, of Los Angeles, was selected by the Senate Rules Committee to serve as a student aid advisor on a committee aimed at increasing college access for low-income families in the state.

"Ms. Mateo is a courageous, determined and intelligent young woman who at great personal risk has dedicated herself to fight for those seeking their rightful place in this country," said Senator Kevin de León, chair of the Rules Committee. "She embodies California values and the American Dream."

Mateo was born in Mexico and came to L.A. with her parents when she was 14. After completing her undergraduate degree at Cal State Northridge, she went on to earn her law degree at Santa Clara University in 2016. She was the first in her family to earn a college degree, according to a press release from the state Senate.

"I hope to be able to draw from my own experiences as an undocumented, first generation college graduate, and from experiences of students like myself who are currently navigating or will soon navigate the higher education system," Mateo said in a statement.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicssenateimmigrationCaliforniaLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Biden on friendship with McCain: 'We're like two brothers'
Trump asks Pompeo to delay visit to North Korea
Family: John McCain to discontinue medical treatment
LA seeks injunction against DOJ over anti-gang program funding
More Politics
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News