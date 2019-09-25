voter infomation

Changes you should know about voting in LA County for 2020

Here are three changes you should know about voting in LA County for 2020.

You can vote even earlier

Voting at the polls will begin ten days before election day and vote by mail ballots will go out 29 days before election day.

You choose where you vote

You are no longer assigned to one polling place.

You can vote at any of the 1,000 polling centers offered by LA County.

How you vote has changed

if you're voting at a polling center, you will be using a new Ballot Marking Device.

You will fill out your ballot on a tablet, using your last name, date of birth and address to identify you.

Once you're done, it will print a paper copy that you'll place into a secure ballot box.

If you want to get a head start, you can fill out a sample ballet online up to 40 days before election day.

It will generate a QR code for you to scan at the polling center.

Your choices will already be filled in.

You'll still need to fill in all the information to identify yourself - and print a paper copy to place in the ballot box.

This is still a paper ballot system.

And all the new equipment does not record votes or connect to the internet.

Don't forget! The California Primary Election is on March 3, 2020.
