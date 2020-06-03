Amid protests, LA City Council members introduce legislation to cut at least $100 million in LAPD funding

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6229795" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> As outrage continues to grow over the George Floyd case, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris said she is working on national legislation that seeks to further restrict police officers' legal ability to use force on suspects.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three Los Angeles City Council members introduced legislation on Wednesday that would reduce funding for the Los Angeles Police Department and shift the funds to other services. The proposal comes amid another day of protests that drew thousands in Los Angeles.Officials said the legislation would "reprioritize public safety dollars in order to reinvest funding for other vital services, including those to uplift disenfranchised communities," according to a news release.The legislation would cut between $100 million and $150 million in funding from the LAPD's 2020-21 budget.Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez and Councilmembers Herb Wesson, Curren Price and Monica Rodriguez introduced the legislation, which was seconded by Paul Krekorian.The proposal to reduce LAPD funding has support from the entire City Council and Mayor Eric Garcetti, officials said.The City's Budget and Finance Committee will meet on June 8 to begin budget deliberations, including the proposed cuts to LAPD funding.