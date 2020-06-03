Amid protests, LA City Council members introduce legislation to cut at least $100 million in LAPD funding

Officials said the legislation would "reprioritize public safety dollars in order to reinvest funding for other vital services, including those to uplift disenfranchised communities," according to a news release.
The legislation would cut between $100 million and $150 million in funding from the LAPD's 2020-21 budget.
Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez and Councilmembers Herb Wesson, Curren Price and Monica Rodriguez introduced the legislation, which was seconded by Paul Krekorian.
The proposal to reduce LAPD funding has support from the entire City Council and Mayor Eric Garcetti, officials said.
The City's Budget and Finance Committee will meet on June 8 to begin budget deliberations, including the proposed cuts to LAPD funding.
