District 25 Race: Democrat Christy Smith concedes to Republican Mike Garcia

Officials are taking care to keep equipment sanitized as in-person voting begins for the special election to fill Katie Hill's vacant congressional seat in northern LA County.

Democratic state lawmaker Christy Smith has conceded the race to fill former Congresswoman Katie Hill's seat to Republican Mike Garcia on Wednesday."While it's critical that we ensure every vote is counted and recorded, we believe that the current tally shows Mike Garcia is the likely victor in the May 12 special election. As such, I'd like to congratulate him," Smith said in a statement.On Wednesday morning, Garcia was leading Smith by about 12,000 votes in a race previously considered too close to call.Garcia, a former Navy pilot, will represent California's 25th congressional district through November.Garcia and Smith are expected to face off again in the fall to win a full term.