Election 2018: Early voting gets underway at 10 locations in Los Angeles County

With just over a week left until Election Day, early voting is already underway in Los Angeles County for midterm and other elections. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
With just over a week left until Election Day, early voting is already underway in Los Angeles County for midterm and other elections.

Ten voting locations opened over the weekend and will be open again next weekend, ahead of the Nov. 6 election.

Residents who received a vote-by-mail ballot can drop it off at the locations listed below and here.

Those who missed the registration deadline for this election may still be able to vote by casting a provisional ballot.

To learn more about early voting and weekend early voting, visit LAvote.net.

The County of Los Angeles published a list of 10 Weekend Early Voting locations for the November 2018 election.

