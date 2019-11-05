Election Day 2019: Voters decide on sales tax increase, council members, minimum wage

It's Election Day in Los Angeles County and four cities in the San Gabriel Valley are asking voters to raise the sales tax.Voters in Monrovia, Irwindale, Sierra Madre and South Pasadena are deciding on Measure K which would raise the sales tax to 10.25%, the state's limit.The increase would fund public services and parks, but not everyone is sold on the idea."The funds...are not well directed, it's not defined." said Karen Mitchell, a small-business owner.It could raise $4.5 million annually for the city. Although the community center near the city's downtown would benefit with a face-lift expected to exceed $6 million, Mitchell thinks other spending plans are all over the place."I feel like this is kind of a preemptive measure and I don't know if that really works for me," Mitchell said.Other Monrovia residents feel differently."I think it's beneficial. With the cost of everything going up - the city is no exception," said Monrovia resident, Cindy Bernhardt.Voters in Pico Rivera, La Habra Heights, Rancho Palos Verdes, San Marino and Hermosa Beach will be voting on city council members.In Hermosa Beach Measure H aims to raise the hotel bed tax to 14%.In Rancho Palos Verdes, Measure B would enact a $15-an-hour minimum wage for hospitality workers."People need to vote one way or the other. I hear people sitting around complaining. 'Well did you vote? No. Then you don't have anything to say,'" said Doug Bernhardt of Monrovia.Without any major statewide races, turn out is expected to be low. Polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday.