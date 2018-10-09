POLITICS

Elections 2018: Where and when to vote

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Election Day is right around the corner!
VOTER INFORMATION:

Los Angles County: https://www.lavote.net/

Riverside County: https://www.voteinfo.net/

San Bernardino: https://www.sbcountyelections.com/

Orange County: https://www.ocvote.com/

Ventura County: https://recorder.countyofventura.org/elections/
Early voting: http://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/voting-info/ways-vote/

Click here for more information on how to register. Click here for information on early voting, ballot drop-off locations and conditional voter registration locations.

Secretary of State's guide to the candidates:
http://voterguide.sos.ca.gov/candidates/
Secretary of State's guide to the propositions:
http://quickguidetoprops.sos.ca.gov/

Check your voter status:
https://voterstatus.sos.ca.gov/
