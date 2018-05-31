POLITICS

Dianne Feinstein will retain US Senate seat in California, ABC News projects

In this Thursday, May 31, 2018, file photo is U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Sen. Dianne Feinstein defeated her challenger state Sen. Kevin de Leon in the race for California's U.S. Senate seat.

Californians had to choose between the two Democrats during Election Day.

De Leon challenged incumbent Feinstein, who has been in the Senate since 1992.

>>>See live midterm election results for state and local races

He said the state deserved a new voice in Washington, while Feinstein said she had the experience to get things done for California with the track record to prove it.

The 85-year-old is the oldest U.S. Senator, and was first elected to the Senate in 1992.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsvote 2018votingmidterm electionsdianne feinsteindemocratssenatecongressu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Heidi Heitkamp loses Senate seat in North Dakota to Kevin Cramer
Candidates who made history in Tuesday's midterm election
Democrats will gain control of House, ABC News projects
Andrew Gillum concedes to Ron DeSantis in Florida gov race
Georgia's Stacey Abrams aims to be 1st black female gov in US
More Politics
Top Stories
Newsom wins CA governor's race over Cox
Live midterm election results for state and local races
Democrats will gain control of House, ABC News projects
Candidates who made history in Tuesday's midterm election
Live midterm election results for national races
Election 2018: Midterm Results by State
Voting machine problems, long lines reported at LA County polling places
CRUZ RE-ELECTED: Texas senator holds on to beat O'Rourke
Show More
Ky. clerk who refused gay marriage licenses loses re-election bid
SoCal hospitals helping patients vote
PROVISIONAL BALLOTS: How to vote if you have a polling place problem
Election Day 2018: Find your polling place, voting hours, voter guides
Mysterious object seen in space may be alien spacecraft
More News