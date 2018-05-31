Sen. Dianne Feinstein defeated her challenger state Sen. Kevin de Leon in the race for California's U.S. Senate seat.Californians had to choose between the two Democrats during Election Day.De Leon challenged incumbent Feinstein, who has been in the Senate since 1992.>>>He said the state deserved a new voice in Washington, while Feinstein said she had the experience to get things done for California with the track record to prove it.The 85-year-old is the oldest U.S. Senator, and was first elected to the Senate in 1992.