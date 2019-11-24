Politics

Former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg launches Democratic presidential bid

NEW YORK -- Michael Bloomberg is running for president.

The former New York City mayor, one of the richest men in the world, formally joined the Democratic presidential field on Sunday. The 77-year-old former Republican announced his plans on a campaign website.

He wrote: "I'm running for president to defeat Donald Trump and rebuild America."

Bloomberg's entrance, just 10 weeks before primary voting begins, reflects his concerns that the current slate of candidates is not well-positioned to defeat Trump.

Bloomberg's massive investments in Democratic priorities like climate change and gun control, backed by his extraordinary personal wealth, could make him a force. He's already reserved more than $30 million in television ads across several states, although he's bypassing the first four on the primary calendar.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew york citymichael bloomberg2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen's wrestling career in doubt after his prosthetic legs are stolen
Community honors student killed in Saugus High School shooting
6 injured in shooting during party in DTLA
LAX launches new holiday shuttle to help alleviate traffic
Mother pleads for help finding teen daughter's killer
Suspect sought in robbery of Studio City marijuana shop
Off-duty LAPD officer hospitalized after North Hills crash
Show More
Student arrested after threat of mass shooting at South LA school
Gingerbread house kits helping to build real houses
WWII vet posthumously honored with Congressional Gold Medal
USC spirit leader inspires with her patriotism, Trojan pride
USC band director set to retire after 50 years at the helm
More TOP STORIES News