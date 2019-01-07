SACRAMENTO, Calif. --As California's newest Governor Gavin Newsom delivered his inaugural address, all eyes were on his adorable son, Dutch.
The 2-year-old walked over to the podium during his dad's speech and was lifted into the air to face the crowd.
After staring intently with a pacifier in his mouth, he then demanded to be let down with a series of wiggles.
But that wasn't the end.
He peeked out behind the podium once again, walking to the edge of the stage and standing there adorably as the crowd clapped. His older brother tried his hand at wrangling the toddler, to no avail.
Finally, mom Jen Siebler Newsom grabbed him from the stage, with the crowd cheering and laughing. And Dad was able to finish his speech.
Watch the adorable moment in the video above.