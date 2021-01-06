Politics

Gov. Newsom announces new $600 'Golden State Stimulus' for low-income Californians

Undated file photo of California Governor Gavin Newsom (KGO-TV)

FRESNO, Calif. -- On Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new budget proposal to help low-income Californians.

The Golden State Stimulus is a $600 rapid cash payment that would first be distributed to around 4 million Californians. Some could receive at least $1,200 of direct relief.

The $600 would go to taxpayers who received a California Earned Income Tax Credit (CalEITC) in 2020, as well as to 2020 taxpayers with Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers (ITINs) who are eligible for and receive the CalEITC in 2021.

Those in the state who make less than $30,000 will also possibly be eligible for CalETIC.

Newsom's new stimulus plan would also go to low-income Californians who are unable to receive the federal stimulus.

Along with the Golden State Stimulus, Gov. Newsom is also aiming to continue protecting Californians from eviction. He said he will make sure that the state's $2.6 billion of federal rental assistance will be properly distributed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsgavin newsomcoronavirus californiamoneystimulus funds
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Mob of Trump supporters storm US Capitol; 1 shot, killed
Trump supporters rally in DTLA; unlawful assembly declared
Trump tells 'very special' protesters to go home
World leaders react to chaos on Capitol Hill
Electoral college ballots rescued as protesters storm US Capitol
Biden calls on Capitol mob to 'pull back,' urges restoring decency
US lawmakers react to ongoing protest at Capitol
Show More
Videos show chaos, violence on frontlines of US Capitol clashes
Ossoff projected to win, meaning Democrats to control Senate
Pence defies Trump, says he can't reject electoral votes
McConnell breaks from Trump in blistering speech
New alternative urgent care opens in West Hollywood
More TOP STORIES News