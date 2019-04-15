Gov. Newsom requests federal aid for storm recovery

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom is requesting Presidential Major Disaster Declarations to help ongoing recovery efforts following severe rain in California.
The storms earlier this year wreaked havoc across the state, causing widespread flooding, mudslides and damage to critical roads.
If granted, the Disaster Declarations would help local and state authorities repair and replace disaster-damaged facilities and infrastructure.
