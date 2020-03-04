California Election Results: Here's a live county-by-county look at how Californians are voting

SAN FRANCISCO -- As results from Tuesday's primary election in California start to pour in, here's a look at how Californians are voting county-by-county.Joe Biden scored a series of Super Tuesday victories in key Southern states, building on momentum that has swiftly revived his Democratic presidential campaign in recent days. Bernie Sanders countered with wins in his home state of Vermont and in Utah and Colorado.President Donald Trump is projected to win the Colorado, Massachusetts, Texas, Tennessee, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Vermont, North Carolina and Maine Republican primaries. He is also projected to win the Republican primary in Minnesota, where he ran unopposed.