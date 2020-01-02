hillary clinton

Hillary Clinton appointed as chancellor at Queen's University in Belfast

LONDON -- Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has a new role: chancellor at Queen's University in Belfast, the capital of Northern Ireland.

The university said Thursday that Clinton was appointed to a five-year term in the largely ceremonial post.

"It is a great privilege to become the chancellor of Queen's University, a place I have great fondness for and have grown a strong relationship with over the years," Clinton said. "The university is making waves internationally for its research and impact, and I am proud to be an ambassador and help grow its reputation for excellence."

Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, actively participated in the peace process that largely ended decades of violence in Northern Ireland. It culminated with the 1998 Good Friday accord.

Stephen Prenter, chairman of the university's governing Senate, said Clinton "has made a considerable contribution to Northern Ireland" and "will be an incredible advocate for Queen's and an inspirational role model for the Queen's community."

The university said its chancellor has three primary roles: presiding when degrees are handed out, advising senior management and serving as an ambassador to "open doors" for the institution.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsirelandu.s. & worldhillary clinton
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
HILLARY CLINTON
Dem debate: Gabbard criticizes Clinton, spars with Harris
LaGuardia flight with Hillary Clinton on board reportedly had mechanical issue
Hillary Clinton says Russians are 'grooming' 2020 candidate for third-party run
Hillary Clinton's youngest brother dies
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sheriff's deputies shoot, kill suspect after chase ends in Murrieta
FDA bans flavored e-cigs popular with teens
Vinyl albums are hot sellers again
New laws: LA street vendors now must buy permits
LA man arrested after allegedly holding woman captive in his van
LAFD rescues man after fall into 40-foot trench in East Hollywood
VIDEO: Coast Guard rescues ill cruise ship passenger in Pacific
Show More
U-Haul to stop hiring nicotine users in 21 states for 'healthier workforce'
Rose Parade floats can be viewed up close
Video shows SUV plunging off cliff in Bay Area
Man charged after woman's assault, kidnapping caught on camera
Judge: Hospital can remove 11-month-old girl from life support
More TOP STORIES News