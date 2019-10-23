House committee investigating allegations that Rep. Katie Hill had affair with staff member

WASHINGTON (KABC) -- A congressional committee is investigating allegations that Rep. Katie Hill had an improper sexual relationship with a member of her congressional staff.The freshman Democrat, who represents parts of northern Los Angeles and eastern Ventura counties, has been fighting what she calls a smear campaign that she describes as politically motivated.She has denied reports that she had an inappropriate relationship with an aide after intimate photos appeared online. She blames the controversy on her husband, Kenny Heslep, as they go through a bitter divorce.The House Committee on Ethics said it is looking into the allegations and issued this statement:The allegations surfaced after the release of intimate photos on the conservative website RedState.org, which also alleged that Hill had more than one inappropriate relationship with staff members. The website posted a nude picture, reportedly involving her and one of her female campaign staff members.Hill has asked Capitol Hill police to investigate the release of the photos without her consent."The fact is I am going through a divorce from an abusive husband who seems determined to try to humiliate me," Hill said. "I am disgusted that my opponents would seek to exploit such a private matter for political gain."She also denied having had an affair with her legislative director.Hill is vice chair of the House Oversight Committee and a freshman liaison to Democratic leaders.In 2018, the Democratic freshman beat Republican incumbent Steve Knight, winning the last Republican-held U.S. House seat in Los Angeles County. She's also one of the few openly bisexual members of Congress.