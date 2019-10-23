Politics

House committee investigating allegations that Rep. Katie Hill had affair with staff member

By ABC7.com staff
WASHINGTON (KABC) -- A congressional committee is investigating allegations that Rep. Katie Hill had an improper sexual relationship with a member of her congressional staff.

The freshman Democrat, who represents parts of northern Los Angeles and eastern Ventura counties, has been fighting what she calls a smear campaign that she describes as politically motivated.

She has denied reports that she had an inappropriate relationship with an aide after intimate photos appeared online. She blames the controversy on her husband, Kenny Heslep, as they go through a bitter divorce.

The House Committee on Ethics said it is looking into the allegations and issued this statement:

"The Committee is aware of public allegations that Representative Katie Hill may have engaged in a sexual relationship with an individual on her congressional staff, in violation of House Rule XXIII, clause 18(a). The Committee, pursuant to Committee Rule 18(a), has begun an investigation and will gather additional information regarding the allegations."

"The Committee notes that the mere fact that it is investigating these allegations, and publicly disclosing its review, does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred, or reflect any judgment on behalf of the Committee. No other public comment will be made on this matter except in accordance with Committee rules."

The allegations surfaced after the release of intimate photos on the conservative website RedState.org, which also alleged that Hill had more than one inappropriate relationship with staff members. The website posted a nude picture, reportedly involving her and one of her female campaign staff members.

Hill has asked Capitol Hill police to investigate the release of the photos without her consent.

"The fact is I am going through a divorce from an abusive husband who seems determined to try to humiliate me," Hill said. "I am disgusted that my opponents would seek to exploit such a private matter for political gain."

She also denied having had an affair with her legislative director.

Hill is vice chair of the House Oversight Committee and a freshman liaison to Democratic leaders.

In 2018, the Democratic freshman beat Republican incumbent Steve Knight, winning the last Republican-held U.S. House seat in Los Angeles County. She's also one of the few openly bisexual members of Congress.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshouse of representativesdemocrats
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Power shutoffs could affect over 300K Edison customers amid fire danger
SoCal Edison power outage interactive map
Santa Ana winds: Thursday's wind event may be strongest this season
Santa Ana detectives find no evidence bullying led to suicide of 10-year-old girl
Report: Firefighters were overwhelmed by Woolsey Fire's speed
House passes bill making animal cruelty a federal felony
Mom charged after videotaped rant in Laguna Niguel classroom
Show More
Video shows deadly shot to back of teen's head from Fresno officer
2 dead, including suspect, in shooting at Long Beach bar
LA ranked 2nd most rat-infested city in US: Orkin
Recent Spanish Cinema series celebrates 25 years at the Egyptian Theater in Hollywood
Family of Dulce Maria Alavez not giving up hope, plans new search
More TOP STORIES News