LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Los Angeles County workers are busy counting some 141,000 provisional ballots in the wake of the California primary Election Day snafu.
It includes ballots from about 120,000 voters who somehow were erased from the county's rolls.
According to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder's Office, the issue stemmed from a printing error.
Important Election Day Information: If your name does not appear on the roster at your polling place today, do not be alarmed. You will be given a provisional ballot and your vote will count ⬇️ #LAVotes pic.twitter.com/Ad6TBGryIx— Los Angeles County (@CountyofLA) June 5, 2018
"This was an issue with the names being printed on the rosters of the polling places," L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan said. "This is not an issue where there is any question about the validity or the eligibility of these voters."
If you cast a provisional ballot, you can check the status of it by visiting www.lavote.net/pbstatus.