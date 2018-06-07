PRIMARY ELECTION

How to check status of your California primary provisional ballot

EMBED </>More Videos

If you cast a provisional ballot for the California primary, you can check the status of it by visiting www.lavote.net/pbstatus. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles County workers are busy counting some 141,000 provisional ballots in the wake of the California primary Election Day snafu.

It includes ballots from about 120,000 voters who somehow were erased from the county's rolls.

According to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder's Office, the issue stemmed from a printing error.


"This was an issue with the names being printed on the rosters of the polling places," L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan said. "This is not an issue where there is any question about the validity or the eligibility of these voters."

If you cast a provisional ballot, you can check the status of it by visiting www.lavote.net/pbstatus.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicspoliticsprimary electionLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
118K LA County voters' names not listed on polling place rosters
PRIMARY ELECTION
Review: Software issues caused name omissions from LA County polling rosters
New voting system approved by LA County Board of Supervisors
LA County launches independent review of voting rosters error
Orange County primary results still being tallied
More primary election
POLITICS
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Biden on friendship with McCain: 'We're like two brothers'
Trump asks Pompeo to delay visit to North Korea
Family: John McCain to discontinue medical treatment
LA seeks injunction against DOJ over anti-gang program funding
More Politics
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News