Joe Biden expected to announce plans for 2020 election in coming weeks

Former Vice President Joe Biden will soon announce his plans for the 2020 election.

According to CNN, Biden is in the final stages of deciding if he'll made a bid to become the 46th President of the United States. The official decision is expected in the coming month.

An anonymous source close to Biden said the 76-year-old is leaning toward throwing his hat in the ring.

During a book tour in early December, Biden said he was the "most qualified person in the country to be president." According to the New York Times, Biden has privately told his friends that he thinks he is the Democrat who has the best chance of beating President Donald Trump in 2020.

Biden is leading Democrats in early polls, but according to FiveThirtyEight, polls this early don't mean much.
