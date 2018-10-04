POLITICS

Former Vice President Joe Biden out on campaign trail in Southern California

Joe Biden will be at Cal State Fullerton Thursday to host a rally and help out six congressional hopefuls trying to win seats that are held by Republicans.

By ABC7.com staff
FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) --
Former Vice President Joe Biden is out on the campaign trail in Southern California on Thursday.

Biden will be at California State University, Fullerton at 4 p.m. to host a rally and help out six congressional hopefuls trying to win seats that are held by Republicans.

On Wednesday night, the 75-year-old attended a $5,000 a plate campaign fundraiser -- hosted by Hollywood producer Jeffrey Katzenberg -- that raked in $100,000, according to Variety.

Some Democrats say they would like to see Biden campaigning for himself in a run for the White House, but he's stumping out for others, with the midterms just 33 days away.

Biden has said that he'll make up his mind about a 2020 presidential run sometime early next year.

Several polls show him leading other potential Democratic candidates but Biden believes that's based mostly on name recognition.

He decided against running in 2016 after the death of his son.
