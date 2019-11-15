Politics

Joe Biden vows to take on NRA during campaign stop in LA

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Former Vice President and presidential candidate Joe Biden visited Los Angeles Trade-Technical College for a campaign stop and addressed the deadly shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita.

Biden spoke about the shooting, vowing to beat the National Rifle Association if elected.

"I'm so tired of people talking about your prayers. Dammit, we have to protect these kids," Biden told the crowd. "We have to do it now.''

"If I'm your president I guarantee you I'm going to beat these guys. I guarantee you," he added.

He was at the school for what was supposed to be a speech on community college and jobs. The shooting prompted a change in the program.

Meanwhile, in Northern California, current Vice President Mike Pence promised President Donald Trump is committed to ending school shootings.

"This president and this administration will remain resolved to bring the scourge of mass shootings to an end," Pence said.

In Washington, it was Republicans in the Senate who blocked a bill that would require background checks on all gun purchases as the shooting was still unfolding.

Other politicians, including presidential candidates, came out with statements addressing the shooting.

Former Rep. Katie Hill told Eyewitness News that she and several family members went to Saugus High School, and said many students there volunteered for her campaign last year.
