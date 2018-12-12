POLITICS

Justice William Newsom, father of Gavin Newsom, dies at age 84

EMBED </>More Videos

The father of Governor-elect Gavin Newsom has passed away at the age of 84. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO --
Retired Justice William Alfred Newsom III, the father of California Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom, has died at age 84.

The governor-elect's spokesperson released a statement reading in part, "...avid environmentalist and retired Justice William Alfred Newsom III - passed away peacefully this morning at 9:59 A.M. at his home in San Francisco. Justice Newsom was a proud, lifelong Californian, a public servant of profound accomplishment and a powerful voice for individual rights and environmental protection."


William Newsom was a former judge for the state Court of Appeals and had deep-rooted political ties in California. He worked with former Gov. Pat Brown, and his sister was married to Nancy Pelosi's brother-in-law.

In 2004, William swore in his son Gavin in as mayor of San Francisco, something he would do again when his son was later elected lieutenant governor.

It is widely reported William used his political connections to get former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown to name Gavin to the Board of Supervisors in 1997, launching his son's career.

William went to Saint Ignatius with the sons of oil tycoon J. Paul Getty. He then attended the University of San Francisco and Stanford Law School.

Besides being a judge, William Newsom worked as a financial adviser for the Getty clan and managed the family trust. His loyalty was so deep that in 1973 he helped deliver ransom money after one of Getty's grandsons was kidnapped.

William had two children.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgavin newsomobituarycaliforniabay areapolitics
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Cohen, ex-Trump lawyer, sentenced to 3 years in prison
Mayor Eric Garcetti says his out-of-state campaigning was a win
Torrance rethinking fines for street-sweeping parking tickets
Court orders Stormy Daniels to pay Trump $293K in legal fees, sanctions
More Politics
Top Stories
Holy Fire arson suspect pleads not guilty, held on $1M bail
20 OC suspects indicted on drug, weapons charges
'Sesame Street' introduces homeless muppet named Lily
4th person convicted in beating death of USC grad student
Vitaminwater offering $100K to ditch your smartphone for 1 year
Average gas price drops for 50th consecutive day in LA County
Chocolate factory spill in Germany creates gooey mess
Purple Heart medal stolen from Valencia widow
Show More
New research details how red meat can elevate heart risk
Family of Whittier Blvd hit-and-run victim asks suspect to come forward
Cohen, ex-Trump lawyer, sentenced to 3 years in prison
Police report reveals new information about Visalia teacher who cut student's hair
LA City Council approves raising speed limits on dozens of streets
More News