POLITICS

North, South Korea agree to talks for first time in 2 years

South Korea's President Moon Jae-In (left) is pictured speaking in Seoul on May 10, 2017. North Korea's leader Kim Jong-Un (right) is shown in an undated file image.

SEOUL, South Korea --
A Seoul official says both Koreas have agreed to hold their first talks in more than two years next Tuesday.

Unification Ministry spokesman Baik Tae-hyun said Friday that North Korea has accepted Seoul's offer to meet at the border village of Panmunjom that day to discuss how to cooperate on next month's Winter Olympics and how to improve overall ties.

The announcement came hours after the United States said it has agreed to delay joint military exercises with South Korea until after the Winter Olympics. The Games are to be held in the South Korean city of Pyeongchang.

The rival Koreas are seeking to improve their strained ties after a period of rising tension over the North's push to expand its nuclear and missile arsenals.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsnorth koreasouth koreau.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
2 WeHo City Council members want Trump's star off Walk of Fame
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
Man charged with vandalizing Trump star in Hollywood
LA city attorney discusses school safety, 3D-printed guns
More Politics
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News