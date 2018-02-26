POLITICS

Los Angeles congresswoman skeptical that change in gun laws will happen

EMBED </>More Videos

Rep. Karen Bass, D-Los Angeles, predicts the gun lobby will prevail when Congress brings up changes in the gun laws.

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Rep. Karen Bass, D-Los Angeles, predicts the gun lobby will prevail when Congress brings up changes in the gun laws.

Appearing on Eyewitness Newsmakers, the four-term congresswoman said despite President Donald Trump's willingness to discuss background checks and raising the age for gun purchases, she thinks the NRA lobby will overcome any reform. She called the president's proposal to arm and give bonuses to trained classroom teachers "horrific."

For the thousands of DACA recipients who face a March deadline to remain in the U.S., Bass said it is a crisis that didn't have to happen. She said the president could simply rescind his order. In the meantime, the courts have upheld the DACA program for young immigrants who came into the country illegally as children.

Bass said there is no indication crime has been reduced by the recent ICE raids in Los Angeles, and said the president's threat to pull ICE and the Border Patrol won't cause a crime wave. It is widely viewed that such a move would be blocked by the courts.

Congress has 60 days to override the FCC's new regulation removing net neutrality. Bass said as the rules go into effect, it will create a first class and a second class of internet users. Without net neutrality, Internet providers can block or favor content.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicseyewitness newsmakers
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Pope in Ireland decries abuse cover-up, meets with victims
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Biden on friendship with McCain: 'We're like two brothers'
Trump asks Pompeo to delay visit to North Korea
Family: John McCain to discontinue medical treatment
More Politics
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
Pope in Ireland decries abuse cover-up, meets with victims
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
Show More
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
More News