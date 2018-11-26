VOTE 2018

LA County Sheriff Jim McDonnell concedes election after updated results issued

Sheriff Jim McDonnell has conceded in his re-election bid to challenger Lt. Alex Villanueva.

By and ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Sheriff Jim McDonnell has conceded in his re-election bid after new numbers were issued Monday that indicated an insurmountable gap between him and challenger Lt. Alex Villanueva.

McDonnell called Villanueva to concede the race, Eyewitness News has learned.

With 100,000 provisional ballots left to count, Villanueva has a lead of about 126,000 votes in the count issued Monday, putting him with 52.6 percent of the vote.

The stunning result marks the first time in more than a century that an incumbent Los Angeles County sheriff has lost a re-election bid.

Villanueva had already declared victory, but this is the first official acknowledgement from the incumbent.

"Today, I contacted Alex Villanueva to offer my best wishes for his administration as the 33rd elected Sheriff of Los Angeles County," McDonnell said. "We are in the process of arranging an orderly transition and a series of briefings to assist the new administration and it is my hope that the Sheriff-elect will come to his new position with an open-mind."
Related Topics:
politicsvote 2018los angeles county sheriff's departmentelection 2018midterm electionsLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
