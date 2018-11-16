In the tight race for Los Angeles County sheriff, Alex Villanueva told Eyewitness News he has declared victory over incumbent Jim McDonnell.Alex Villanueva extended his lead Friday. New results posted by the L.A. County Registrar show Villanueva with a 57,800-vote lead over current LASD Sheriff Jim McDonnell.In an interview outside his East L.A. office, Villanueva told Eyewitness News the race is over."We had a chance to crunch the numbers and look at the results, and we are declaring a win in this race. It is over," he said.He added that he has not yet received a concession from his opponent.When asked why he thinks McDonnell should concede, he said the margin of the lead has tripled, and he believes that "mathematically, there's no way it's going to reverse course."Before Friday, Villanueva's lead had been about 22,000 votes."It's a reflection of the race itself. He had a big advantage, obviously, in raising money and spending money on fancy ads and all that stuff," Villanueva said. "We had a grassroots operation. Our message did arrive - arrived in time - however, it's mostly reflected in the same-day voters and the very-late absentee voters. That's what's being counted now..."The estimated number of outstanding ballots left to be counted in Los Angeles County is 422,600, according to the registrar's office.If Villanueva wins the race, he'd be the first person to unseat an incumbent in 100 years. He would also be the first Democrat to become sheriff in 138 years.