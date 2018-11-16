VOTE 2018

Alex Villanueva declares win in LA County sheriff race despite no concession from Jim McDonnell

EMBED </>More Videos

In the tight race for Los Angeles County sheriff, Alex Villanueva told Eyewitness News he has declared victory over incumbent Jim McDonnell. (AP Photo/Mike Balsamo)

By and ABC7.com staff
EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
In the tight race for Los Angeles County sheriff, Alex Villanueva told Eyewitness News he has declared victory over incumbent Jim McDonnell.

Alex Villanueva extended his lead Friday. New results posted by the L.A. County Registrar show Villanueva with a 57,800-vote lead over current LASD Sheriff Jim McDonnell.

In an interview outside his East L.A. office, Villanueva told Eyewitness News the race is over.

"We had a chance to crunch the numbers and look at the results, and we are declaring a win in this race. It is over," he said.

He added that he has not yet received a concession from his opponent.

When asked why he thinks McDonnell should concede, he said the margin of the lead has tripled, and he believes that "mathematically, there's no way it's going to reverse course."

Before Friday, Villanueva's lead had been about 22,000 votes.

"It's a reflection of the race itself. He had a big advantage, obviously, in raising money and spending money on fancy ads and all that stuff," Villanueva said. "We had a grassroots operation. Our message did arrive - arrived in time - however, it's mostly reflected in the same-day voters and the very-late absentee voters. That's what's being counted now..."

The estimated number of outstanding ballots left to be counted in Los Angeles County is 422,600, according to the registrar's office.

If Villanueva wins the race, he'd be the first person to unseat an incumbent in 100 years. He would also be the first Democrat to become sheriff in 138 years.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsvote 2018los angeles county sheriff's departmentelection 2018midterm electionsLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VOTE 2018
Abrams says she can't win Ga. governor race
Many SoCal election races still too close to call
Election 2018: Late midterm race results
Rouda declares victory over Rohrabacher in 48th District race
More vote 2018
POLITICS
Abrams says she can't win Ga. governor race
Judge orders White House to return press pass to CNN's Acosta
Migrants streaming into Tijuana, but now face long stay
Michelle Obama shares her story at Inglewood's Forum
More Politics
Top Stories
High-speed chase ends in PIT on NB 5 Fwy
Police seeking suspect who sexually assaulted Echo Park woman
Memorial held for Costa Mesa fire captain struck by DUI suspect
Vigil planned for Gardena officer killed in motorcycle crash
Saudi crown prince ordered killing of journalist, US intel says
OC chase: Suspect in custody after PIT maneuver, crash
Abrams says she can't win Ga. governor race
Jennie-O recalling ground turkey in deadly salmonella outbreak
Show More
Hill Fire likely caused by 'human activity,' Cal Fire says
Tennessee man wanted for raping 16-month-old boy
Winnie the Pooh shares touching moment with disabled child
Judge orders White House to return press pass to CNN's Acosta
LA County average gas price drops for 23rd consecutive day
More News