LA district attorney supports CA DOJ investigation into police shootings

Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey commended Sacramento's police chief for asking state Attorney General Xavier Becerra to conduct a separate investigation into the SPD fatal shooting of Stephon Clark, and said she would welcome such an investigation here.Speaking on Eyewitness Newsmakers, Lacey said the LAPD Chief and L.A. County Sheriff need to OK a third-party investigation and it may be time to "have that conversation" again.The district attorney is opposed to the new LAPD Civilian Commission police policy ordering the release of police video 45 days. While the policy allows for a number of time extensions, Lacey said showing the video before her office completes an investigation will influence potential witnesses and prejudice juries. Lacey said the policy "hurts justice" and "thwarts the law."The district attorney has released the video in the 2015 LAPD shooting of a homeless man in Venice Beach. She said there was insufficient evidence to prove former officer Clifford Proctor broke the law in the shooting Brendon Glenn. Police Chief Charlie Beck said there was, and the city settled with Glenn's family for $4 million. Lacey went through the video explaining how Proctor's contention Glenn was going for his partner's gun could not be disproved.Lacey said her office has 40,000 potential cases to clear for minor marijuana convictions under Proposition 64, approving adult recreational marijuana; far more than San Diego and San Francisco. She urged viewers to petition her office and cases should be cleared in a short time.Lacey heads the nation's largest prosecutor's office.