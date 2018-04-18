Los Alamitos sued over sanctuary law vote

Some families in Los Alamitos are challenging the city after leaders voted to opt out of California's sanctuary state law.The ACLU filed a lawsuit on behalf of those families Wednesday.ACLU attorneys and a number of plaintiffs also marched into Los Alamitos city hall to deliver a copy of the complaint to the city clerk.The lawsuit comes after city council took a final vote Monday to opt out of Senate Bill 54 the so-called sanctuary state law.It was the first city in Orange County to officially oppose SB 54 last month. Since then several other cities have taken various actions to oppose the sanctuary law.The Orange County Board of Supervisors also voted to join the lawsuit filed by the Trump administration challenging the state law as unconstitutional.The ACLU filed its lawsuit on behalf of plaintiffs in Los Alamitos that include the Community Congregational United Church of Christ and taxpayers.The mayor of Los Alamitos, who had been expecting litigation to be filed against the city, said he could not comment.