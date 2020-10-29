Politics

Maryland man arrested at polling place after refusing to wear mask or go to designated area to vote

JARRETTSVILLE, MD -- A Maryland man was arrested for trespassing after refusing to wear a mask and follow directions at his polling place.

Daniel Swain, 52, was one of two men who had the cops called on them for refusing to follow rules while trying to cast their ballot.

Deputies with Harford County Sheriff's Office arrived at the polling place Monday, the first day of early voting.

Poll workers called deputies after two men refused to wear a mask or vote in a designated voting location set aside specifically for people who refused to wear masks.

"The state and county boards of elections have been very careful about trying to keep people protected. You know, the pandemic is, is spiking out of control at this point in states across America," Gov. Larry Hogan said.

Deputies said they spent 30 minutes trying to resolve the conflict. Eventually, the deputies told the men they needed to leave.

One of the men agreed, but Swain refused. That's when he was arrested for trespassing.

Swain was taken to the detention center, processed, and released on his own recognizance. He has a trial scheduled for December 4.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsmarylandarrestface maskcoronavirusvote 20202020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
MLB criticizes Turner for actions after COVID-19 diagnosis
Beverly Hills police, LAPD making Election Day security preparations
'This is what voter suppression looks like': Huntington Park officials
3 dead after stabbings in suspected terror attack at French church
Mortuary worker allegedly stole from dead man's home
5 US hospitals attacked by Russian ransomware, FBI warns
US economy grows at record 33% in COVID rebound
Show More
Torrance police arrest 27 for alleged EDD fraud, $150K recovered
Multiple ballots found scattered in Los Feliz street prompts investigation
OC father reunited with family after release from Vietnamese prison
Study: COVID-19 nearly 7 times more prevalent in OC than thought
FACEism: The East LA protests that changed the Chicano movement
More TOP STORIES News