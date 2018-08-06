POLITICS

Glendale man charged with vandalizing Trump star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

A vandalism suspect turned himself in after he allegedly used a pickax to destroy President Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. (KABC)

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office formally charged a Glendale man for vandalizing Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last month.

Austin Mikel Clay, 24, is facing one felony count of vandalism. He is expected to be arraigned on Aug. 15 at the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

Clay turned himself in on July 25, a day after allegedly using a pickaxe to smash the star located on Hollywood Boulevard.

RELATED: Trump's star on Hollywood Walk of Fame destroyed with pickax; suspect turns himself in

If convicted, Clay could face a possible maximum sentence of three years in jail.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.
