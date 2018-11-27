POLITICS

Man who lost home in Camp Fire gets pardon from governor for old drug conviction

Jason James Burnett received word of a pardon for an old drug offense less than two weeks after the Camp Fire destroyed his home.

PARADISE, Calif. --
Exactly 24 years after he was sentenced to jail time and probation for a drug conviction as a teenager, a man whose home was destroyed in a deadly Northern California wildfire learned he had been granted a pardon.

Jason James Burnett received word of the pardon less than two weeks after the fire killed dozens and reduced the town of Paradise to rubble.

A spokesman for California Gov. Jerry Brown said in an email that the wildfire played no role in the decision to grant Burnett a pardon. She said the governor's office only learned Burnett had lost his home when they called to tell him the good news.

Burnett said getting the call from the governor's office was "the best news I'd had in a couple of weeks."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicspardonCamp Firejerry brownNorthern California
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
McDonnell pledges support for new LA County sheriff
Mom impaled in front of her kids falling from border fence
Caravan migrants explore options after Tijuana border clash
Trump threatens to permanently close border
More Politics
Top Stories
Robbery suspects arrested after chase through LA
DA: Man deliberately drove to LA to commit anti-Semitic assault
Spark of Love: Firefighters, Honda help with toy drive
Bail denied for suspected SoCal white nationalist
Man dies after stabbing on Gold Line train
Disgusting Food Museum headed to downtown LA
Promising treatment saves 9-year-old boy with cancer
Gunman fired more than 50 rounds in Thousand Oaks massacre
Show More
Boring Company shelves Sepulveda tunnel after lawsuit
SoCal burn areas could see debris flows if rains get too intense
Arrest made in Echo Park sexual assault case
Passenger in mortuary van ejected, killed in Palmdale crash
Snoop Dogg signing new cookbook at The Grove
More News