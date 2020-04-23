Politics

Rep. Maxine Waters says her sister is dying from COVID-19

As Congress approved a $484 billion aid package to help businesses and hospitals, Congresswoman Maxine Waters said her sister is dying from COVID-19.

"I'm going to take a moment to dedicate this legislation to my dear sister, who is dying in a hospital in St. Louis, Missouri, right now, infected by the coronavirus," the Los Angeles-area Democrat said.

Congress passed a measure designed to provide additional funding for small business loans and help for hospitals and additional coronavirus testing.

President Donald Trump is expected to sign the measure.

Many members of Congress wore face masks and bandanas as they gathered on the floor Thursday.

Other members of Congress have also experienced personal tragedy tied to the coronavirus.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren said her oldest brother, Donald Reed Herring, died from COVID-19.

Warren describes her brother as "charming and funny" and a natural leader.

"I'm grateful to the nurses and frontline staff who took care of him, but it's hard to know that there was no family to hold his hand or to say "I love you" one more time-and no funeral for those of us who loved him to hold each other close. I'll miss you dearly my brother," she wrote.



Another 4.4 million Americans filed for unemployment last week as job cuts escalated across the country. About 26 million people have lost their jobs in the past five weeks. This marks the highest level of unemployment in the United States since the Great Depression.
