Mayor Garcetti expects homeless count increase, promises more housing

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The required 2019 Los Angeles homeless census was sent to the Department of Housing and Urban Development this week, but we won't know the results until an official announcement planned for the end of the month.With Orange County up by 40% and the Inland Empire up by 20%, an increase in LA County is expected."I expect the homelessness to go up," said Mayor Eric Garcetti.Speaking on Eyewitness Newsmakers, he said the city has been ramping up homeless housing for the past three years and a lot of it should be opening soon.He said there are 108 projects now in the pipeline, and when they start to open, "Sometimes dozens a month will open up." The mayor said LA needs state help with rents that are being raised as much as 100%, forcing tenants onto the streets. Los Angeles is planning on setting up a fund for legal counsel for evicted tenants.Garcetti explained why he announced LA's Green New Deal with such urgency. It's a plan to make the city carbon neutral."This is global, it's the fight of our lives," Garcetti said.He wants 80% carbon neutral cars in 15 years, Angelenos to drive 2,000 fewer miles a year, and have 100% trash and wastewater recycling.He's calling for zero-emission buildings, transportation, and zero-carbon electricity. The mayor believes it will create more jobs. LADWP workers have picketed the mayor, believing their jobs are in jeopardy.Porter Ranch residents asked the mayor to shut down Aliso Canyon, site of history's largest methane leak. The mayor said he is on record supporting the shutdown, but the facility is outside the city limit and it is regulated by the state.Garcetti said he has asked Metro to start a Next Generation bus study. Ridership has not been looked at for at least 25 years, he said. Garcetti was speaking in response to a viewer question asking why bus service in poorer parts of the city is 30 to 45 minutes and in more affluent areas, it's 5 to 10 minutes.