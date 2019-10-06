Politics

Mayor Pete Buttigieg: Country needs more union members, higher minimum wage

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Several of the major Democratic presidential candidates were in Los Angeles on Saturday hoping to get support from the nation's largest labor union and a big political contributor, the SEIU.

The union's weekend summit attracted eight of the top Democratic candidates. On Saturday they included former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

The summit had the candidates bringing their pro-union message to the 2 million members of that group.

The goal was to discuss a variety of issues impacting workers in America.

Buttigieg - nicknamed Mayor Pete - told Eyewitness News he'd like to see more assistance for workers across the country.

"My message to union leaders is help is on the way," Buttigieg said. "I support not just a higher minimum wage, but more ability to unionize."

"In fact I'd like to see us double unionization rates in the country. Because there are so many workers right now who are not protected."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicslos angeleslos angeles countypete buttigiegseiudemocrats2020 presidential electioncampaignunions
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LASD deputies honor slain Sgt. Steve Owen with 24-hour vigil
CicLAvia celebrating UCLA's 100th anniversary
Great Pacific Airshow continues in Huntington Beach
6th annual Latin Jazz and Music Festival kicks off
Vogue Mexico honors indigenous women of Latin America
Corona pressing Riverside County to work on 91 Fwy projects
Residents of Cerritos complex without gas for over a month
Show More
Woman arrested after deputies find 24 pipe bombs in her home
Police: Student brought loaded gun to Huntington Park middle school
"Joker" screenings have security on high alert across LA theaters
Man struck by lightning while walking his dogs: Video
LAX rideshare change: Airport officials aiming to improve traffic flow
More TOP STORIES News