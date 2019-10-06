Mayor Pete Buttigieg: Country needs more union members, higher minimum wage

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Several of the major Democratic presidential candidates were in Los Angeles on Saturday hoping to get support from the nation's largest labor union and a big political contributor, the SEIU.The union's weekend summit attracted eight of the top Democratic candidates. On Saturday they included former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg.The summit had the candidates bringing their pro-union message to the 2 million members of that group.The goal was to discuss a variety of issues impacting workers in America.Buttigieg - nicknamed Mayor Pete - told Eyewitness News he'd like to see more assistance for workers across the country."My message to union leaders is help is on the way," Buttigieg said. "I support not just a higher minimum wage, but more ability to unionize.""In fact I'd like to see us double unionization rates in the country. Because there are so many workers right now who are not protected."