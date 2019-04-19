Mueller Report Release: California Democrats criticize Attorney General William Barr

READ THE FULL REPORT HERE
Democrats continue to scrutinize the way Attorney General William Barr has released the report, taking nearly a month to review it.
In a tweet, Sen. Kamala Harris said, "Barr is acting more like Trump's defense attorney than the nation's Attorney General. His press conference was a stunt, filled with political spin and propaganda."
Barr is acting more like Trump’s defense attorney than the nation's Attorney General. His press conference was a stunt, filled with political spin and propaganda.⁰ ⁰Americans deserve the unvarnished truth. We need Special Counsel Mueller to testify publicly in Congress.— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) April 18, 2019
California Rep. Ted Lieu tweeted: "Dear @TheJusticeDept AG Barr: Whenever you leave, you may want to consider a career at a PR firm, since that job does not require impartiality or taking an oath to the Constitution."
Dear @TheJusticeDept & AG Barr: Your 4 page spin memo of the #MuellerReport will not be remembered kindly by history. There was corrupt intent all over the place. https://t.co/iL07EtyAUu— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) April 18, 2019
And this was what Rep. Eric Swalwell said about the report this morning on ABC News's Special Report:
"If you bury the evidence deep enough so no one can find it, you don't get off scot-free, there are crimes of obstruction of justice. This is a double digit obstructer in that the Mueller report found 10 instances where the president sought to obstruct justice."
But there's a very different reaction from Republican Rep. Steve Scalise, who said "Democrats owe the American people an apology. They must now stop harassing @realDonaldTrump and his family."
With the formal release of the #MuellerReport, two things are clear:— Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) April 18, 2019
1) There was no collusion with Russia
2) There was no obstruction of justice
Democrats owe the American people an apology. They must now stop harassing @realDonaldTrump and his family. pic.twitter.com/oNIXg8pFnN
Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff has invited Robert Mueller to testify in front of the House Intelligence Committee. Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler has also invited Mueller to appear before the House Judiciary Committee on May 23.