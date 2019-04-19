Politics

Mueller Report Release: California Democrats criticize Attorney General William Barr

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The roughly 400-page redacted Mueller report is now public.

Democrats continue to scrutinize the way Attorney General William Barr has released the report, taking nearly a month to review it.

In a tweet, Sen. Kamala Harris said, "Barr is acting more like Trump's defense attorney than the nation's Attorney General. His press conference was a stunt, filled with political spin and propaganda."

California Rep. Ted Lieu tweeted: "Dear @TheJusticeDept AG Barr: Whenever you leave, you may want to consider a career at a PR firm, since that job does not require impartiality or taking an oath to the Constitution."


And this was what Rep. Eric Swalwell said about the report this morning on ABC News's Special Report:

"If you bury the evidence deep enough so no one can find it, you don't get off scot-free, there are crimes of obstruction of justice. This is a double digit obstructer in that the Mueller report found 10 instances where the president sought to obstruct justice."

The roughly 400-page redacted Mueller report is now public.



But there's a very different reaction from Republican Rep. Steve Scalise, who said "Democrats owe the American people an apology. They must now stop harassing @realDonaldTrump and his family."

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff has invited Robert Mueller to testify in front of the House Intelligence Committee. Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler has also invited Mueller to appear before the House Judiciary Committee on May 23.
