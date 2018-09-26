POLITICS

New proposition could end California's high-speed rail project

The fate of California's multi-billion-dollar high-speed rail project could be left in the hands of voters. (KABC)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) --
The fate of California's multi-billion-dollar high-speed rail project could be left in the hands of voters.

Gas tax opponents filed a ballot measure for 2020 aimed at taking existing tax revenues for road and bridge projects and ending the state's $77 billion rail plans.

The opponents also back Proposition 6, which will ask voters in November if they want to repeal the gas tax. They contend the state can use existing revenue for transportation projects.

California voters passed the fuel tax increase last year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
