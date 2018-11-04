Newsom, Cox in last-minute push for votes in CA governor's race

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=4618849" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Republican businessman John Cox campaigned in the Central Valley for his bid in the California governor's race.

Ahead of Tuesday's election, the candidates for California governor are making a furious last-minute push for votes.Democratic candidate Lt. Gavin Newsom visited Los Angeles-area churches on Sunday along with Sen. Kamala Harris."I am standing here because I want to strike out against injustice and stand up for ideals and I'm grateful to each and every one of you for believing the same," Newsom told the crowd at the church.Newsom's Republican opponent, businessman John Cox, made his way through the Central Valley Sunday, finishing in Sacramento at night.His "Help is on the Way" tour made a stop in Fresno.Cox says the state has become unaffordable for residents, who are paying too much in taxes. He says he's the one to save California.