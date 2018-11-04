POLITICS

Newsom, Cox in last-minute push for votes in CA governor's race

Democratic candidate Lt. Gavin Newsom visited Los Angeles-area churches on Sunday along with Sen. Kamala Harris.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Ahead of Tuesday's election, the candidates for California governor are making a furious last-minute push for votes.

"I am standing here because I want to strike out against injustice and stand up for ideals and I'm grateful to each and every one of you for believing the same," Newsom told the crowd at the church.

Republican businessman John Cox campaigned in the Central Valley for his bid in the California governor's race.


Newsom's Republican opponent, businessman John Cox, made his way through the Central Valley Sunday, finishing in Sacramento at night.

His "Help is on the Way" tour made a stop in Fresno.

Cox says the state has become unaffordable for residents, who are paying too much in taxes. He says he's the one to save California.
