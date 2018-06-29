POLITICS

Obama in LA to raise funds for Democrats

President Barack Obama was in Beverly Hills Thursday night for a fundraiser to help Democrats in the midterm elections. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) --
President Barack Obama was in Beverly Hills Thursday night for a fundraiser to help Democrats in the midterm elections.

According to the invitation, the former president headlined a gala dinner billed as "An Evening With Barack Obama" for the Democratic National Committee.

Ticket packages ranged from $2,700 to $100,000.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, his father, former Los Angeles County District Attorney Gil Garcetti, and former Gov. Gray Davis were among the approximately 200 people attending the event at the Beverly Hills home of Allan Mutchnik, CAO of the retail discount tool chain Harbor Freight Tools, and his wife Nicole.

The event also included a performance by singer Christina Aguilera.

City News Service contributed to this report.
