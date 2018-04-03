POLITICS

Huntington Beach City Council votes to file lawsuit against California over sanctuary law

EMBED </>More Videos

The Huntington Beach City Council met Monday night to decide whether or not the city should file a lawsuit against California over its sanctuary law. (ICE)

By
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
The Huntington Beach City Council met Monday night and decided the city will file a lawsuit against California over its sanctuary law.

The meeting started at 6 p.m. and the city is the latest one to join in the backlash against California's pro-immigrant policies.

The council considered a proposal to sue the state over the law, which limits the involvement of state and local law enforcement with federal immigration authorities. But the Trump administration said the law obstructs federal immigration enforcement.

The Orange County Board of Supervisors condemned the policy, choosing to be part of the DOJ's lawsuit against California. Earlier in March, Los Alamitos chose to opt out of the policy.

Huntington Beach council members believe state lawmakers are overstepping their authority.

"We hope that a majority of our colleagues will agree with Mayor pro-tem Peterson and I that we want the city attorney to file a suit against the state of California to exempt us from SB54. We're not going to be writing an ordinance, we're not going to be doing something like that. We're suing on the constitutional overreach grounds," Mayor Mike Posey said.

The council voted 6-1 in favor of filing the suit. Public comment was also done during the meeting, where many fiery comments in favor of the lawsuit were given.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicssanctuary citieslawsuitimmigrationimmigration reformcaliforniaPresident Donald TrumpHuntington BeachOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Biden on friendship with McCain: 'We're like two brothers'
Trump asks Pompeo to delay visit to North Korea
Family: John McCain to discontinue medical treatment
LA seeks injunction against DOJ over anti-gang program funding
More Politics
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News