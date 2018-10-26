Proposition 6 stirs the pot on potholes, road repair and transit projects throughout the state.Supporters believe that the fuel and vehicle tax increases passed last year to fund improvements should be eliminated."Instead of filling potholes, instead of dealing with congestion and fixing roads, our gas tax monies are being wasted," said Carl Demaio, with Yes on Prop 6.But opponents say taking back those funds would jeopardize safety and pull the rug on projects already underway that are meant to ease congestion."If Prop 6 passes, that $5.2 billion dollars goes away. There is no replacement," said Michael Turner, with L.A. County Metro.Grim projections were delivered to the Los Angeles City Council members on Friday - the passage of Prop 6 could stall the Orange Line expansion, as well as the East San Fernando Valley light-rail line.That means more cars will be on decaying L.A. streets. Councilman Paul Krekorian heads the budget committee and said millions could be lost."They'll lose nearly 200 million a year for street repair," he said.Prop 6 support is the strongest in San Diego and Orange counties, according to the Public Policy Institute of California."Unlike any other regional transportation agency that we studied that receives gas-tax funds, OCTA has 15 of its executives earning over $300,000 each," Demaio said.Krekorian said that funds from the transportation tax are protected."This funding is absolutely dedicated to transportation. It does not go into the general fund, it cannot be diverted to other purposes," he said.Opponents said 30 cents a day for every driver will be worth it and it'll reduce the congestion while improving safety.But supporters of the measure said the government doesn't need another penny from taxpayers.